RECORDING: 2026 Arizona General Election Debates: Congressional District 8
- Arizona Daily Star
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arizona congressional district 7 candidates Adelita Grijalva and Daniel Butierez Sr. will debate tonight.
The Pima County Supervisors on Tuesday approved $122,000 in county funds to the Southern Arizona Education Council. It also implemented new ac…
Two members of the Tucson city council say they will not be seeking re-election next year.
The intersection of East Fifth Street and North Alvernon Way to close for the weekend beginning Friday for ongoing road construction.
Republican candidate Daniel Butierez supports mail-in voting with changes such as verifying voter eligibility but rejects claims of widespread…