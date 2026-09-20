King spoke to the ideals of using nonviolent methods in creating social change. He put into words his belief that one must not use force in this struggle “but match the violence of his opponents with his suffering," the Star previously reported.

He warned that the U.S. faced a difficult challenge to achieve racial integration but predicted that within five years much of the mass resistance of the time would be gone and that within 15 years most legal restrictions would be taken away in the states. He emphasized to the crowd that the final period would arrive with integration, “our ultimate aim.”

“Segregation is a festering sore, a cancer,” he told the UA crowd. “It stifles the soul of the nation. We are not looking for an advantage, which would keep the same old problem — black supremacy would be as bad as white supremacy — but we seek equality of all races ... because such equality is right.”

McCray, hearing all of this from the audience, well knew the indignities and injustices of segregation.

As Mike Powell wrote in an article about McCray on the UA Alumni website this summer, "On the court he was a star; after the game, he was just another Black man in segregated America, practically having to press his mouth to the metal on 'colored' water fountains because the pressure was so weak, barred from restaurants downtown no matter how many points he scored."