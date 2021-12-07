Jan Lesher takes over as acting Pima County administrator

Supervisor Matt Heinz asked administration to start looking into what actions to take in case Huckelberry is unable to return.

“If it comes to it, how do we start going about a national search…those sorts of things need to start happening in parallel in case Mr. Huckelberry is unable to do his normal duties in the near future,” he said.

Supervisor Steve Christy took issue with the ask, calling Heinz’s comments “insensitive” and “way too early in the whole process that we're going through.”

Heinz rebutted, “I think it's incredibly insensitive of us, as a board, to expect a man who's 72, who was flown into the air, to be resuming his normal duties on our behalf at all, and certainly not quickly.”

Huckelberry has been the county administrator for 28 years, a role in which he now manages a $2.1 billion budget, which includes federal COVID-19 relief funds as well as local taxpayer money, and a staff of more than 7,300 employees. His base salary is $292,000 a year.

Lesher, who makes a $231,000 annual salary, has served in her current county role since 2017 and previously worked as Chief of Staff for former Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano and as the Director of the Arizona Department of Commerce.

