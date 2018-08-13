Ricardo Beltran (L) and Shane Mack

 Marana Police Department

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing items from cars in the Gladden Farms area, Marana police say. 

Shane Mack, 22, and Ricardo Beltran, 20, are currently facing felony burglary-related charges, police said.

On Sunday, Aug. 5, Marana police received several calls from residents in the Gladden Farms community who said that their vehicles had been rummaged through. Most of the vehicles were left unsecured overnight, Marana police said in a Facebook post

Many items were stolen from the cars, including a GoPro video recorder, wallets, purses, and cash.

A few days later on Thursday, Aug. 9, police said they arrested Beltran and Mack while they were stealing items from vehicles in the same area. The men were booked into the Pima County jail, the post says.

Police received more calls on Sunday, Aug. 12 from residents reporting similar problems of theft from their vehicles. Again, most of the vehicles involved were unsecured throughout the night, according to the post.

Anyone with further information about these incidents is urged to call Marana police at 382-2000 or 88-CRIME.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott