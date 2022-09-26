 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Motorcyclist killed in crash west of Tucson

  • Updated

A 42-year-old man was killed and another person injured in a motorcycle crash west of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, deputies were sent to a crash in the 2000 block of North Kinney Road near the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. There they found that a motorcycle had gone off the road.

The driver of the motorcycle, Christopher Williams, suffered severe injuries and first aid was performed on him but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said. A passenger on the motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators determined Williams was driving south on Kinney when his motorcycle went off the road at a curve.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon confirms 'Prime early access sale' for October

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News