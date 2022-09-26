Motorcyclist killed in crash west of Tucson

A 42-year-old man was killed and another person injured in a motorcycle crash west of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, deputies were sent to a crash in the 2000 block of North Kinney Road near the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. There they found that a motorcycle had gone off the road.

The driver of the motorcycle, Christopher Williams, suffered severe injuries and first aid was performed on him but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said. A passenger on the motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators determined Williams was driving south on Kinney when his motorcycle went off the road at a curve.