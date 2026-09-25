Prefer us on Google Learn More

Park Place mall, one of Tucson's two remaining enclosed malls, is for sale.

Phoenix-based Newmark, a real estate advisor to large investors, has been retained to market the 1.1 million-square-foot mall at 5870 E. Broadway, its marketing brochure shows.

No asking price is listed.

The mall’s large tenants include Dillard’s, Century Theaters, Total Wine and Old Navy.

The sale includes tenants on the periphery of the property: Applebee’s, Red Lobster, Cold Stone Creamery and Yogi’s Grill.

Park Place was sold in a foreclosure auction in 2023 for $87 million by its then-owner Brookfield Corp., which also owned Tucson Mall at the time.

Last year, New York-based Brookfield placed Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, up for sale without a listed asking price. No buyer emerged.