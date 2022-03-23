Native fish comes home to Tucson as part of river restoration

The dace joins an even smaller native fish known as the Gila topminnow, which was reintroduced to the downtown stretch of the Santa Cruz in October of 2020.

The topminnow has been on the endangered species list since 1967, but it’s doing quite well along the rewatered river. Grube said the transplanted population of around 500 tiny topminnows has grown to roughly 2,000 over the past 18 months or so.

Topminnows and longfin dace could be seen swimming side by side within moments of Wednesday’s release.

Grube said the two species will compete with each other to an extent — and the much-larger dace might occasionally harass their smaller neighbors — but ultimately she expects them to coexist downtown just as they do in Cienega Creek.

The longfin dace isn’t threatened or endangered, and Bogan said releases like this one could help keep it that way, as populations elsewhere in Arizona come under threat from climate change, drought and water pumping.

The idea is to prevent the species from becoming endangered by “putting it into as many habitats as possible,” he said.

The little fish also have a part to play in the larger river ecosystem.

“They do things like eat mosquito larvae,” Bogan said. “And they’re food for birds, so we’re hoping soon to see things like kingfishers and herons down here eating some of the dace that we’ve reintroduced.”

