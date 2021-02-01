New mural unveiled outside Diamond Children's pediatric oncology clinic

Banner Health unveiled last week a new mural outside the under-construction pediatric oncology clinic at Diamond Children’s Medical Center.
The mural was painted by artist Joe Pagac — who has completed many murals around Tucson — and features a scene of desert animal characters racing bikes, desert landscapes and ocean scenes. The 900-square-foot mural is outside the soon-to-be opened pediatric oncology clinic at the hospital.
The project was made possible with the support of DPR Construction, the general contractor building the hematology and oncology clinic.
DPR proposed the mural’s development and facilitated all the fundraising with construction partners.
The mural was painted on the wall of an adjacent parking structure at Diamond Children’s and will face the window of the new clinic.