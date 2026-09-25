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A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier this week was found safe about three miles from his home Friday afternoon.

Ryker Lee had been reported missing from his family's home near Three Points in the 9100 block of South Silver Star Drive at about 11:20 a.m.

Deputies were told Lee was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving the property at 10:00 a.m. that morning wearing a neon green shirt and floral print pants, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has said.

Lee's mother, Danielle Renae Lee-Sharp, 39, and stepfather, Michael Aaron Menzie, 43, were arrested the same day on suspicion of multiple counts of child abuse, the sheriff's department said.

An interim complaint filed in the case describes the conditions of the family home as “deplorable and unsanitary."

Investigators say Lee had been locked inside a small room in a recreational vehicle that lacked running water, restroom facilities and air conditioning.

The Department of Child Services took custody of Lee's two younger siblings, the sheriff's department has said.