Officials seek information after javelina killed overnight Friday at Tucson elementary school

A javelina was stoned to death overnight Friday at a local elementary school, wildlife officials say.

The javelina's remains were surrounded by landscaping rocks covered with blood in the courtyard of Tanque Verde Elementary School, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The school is located at 2600 N. Fennimore Ave., near East Tanque Verde Road.

The javelina died from blunt force trauma, the department said in a news release. Other evidence was also found at the scene.

The department's Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the killing.

"This was a malicious act, that of a criminal, a person without regard for the state's most precious resource, its wildlife," Regional Supervisor Raul Vega said in the release. "The javelina suffered an especially cruel death. In addition, this happened at an elementary school, which could have had a negative impact on young children were it not for the prompt response of sheriff’s deputies."

Anyone with further information should call 800-352-0700, referencing OGT #20-000302. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

