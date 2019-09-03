The Pima County department in charge of restaurant inspections is easing up a bit on restaurant owners.
Responding to industry feedback that owners are too often cited for problems that don’t pose an immediate threat to patrons, the county’s Health Department has announced a new inspection scoring system that gives restaurateurs more wiggle room to fix noncritical issues.
Violations such as low water pressure or a broken thermometer or running out of test strips for sanitizing solution will now receive less weight when calculating restaurant inspection scores. Those violations, though, will still need to be corrected.
Conversely, extra weight will be given to violations that raise the risk of diners getting sick, such as food being stored at unsafe temperatures or employees who don’t wash their hands or who come to work visibly ill. Those violations will still have to be corrected and will cause the establishment’s rating to go down, including possible closure.
“This is a much more balanced approach to letting operators and the public know how the establishment performed,” said Danny Nikitas, the county’s interim program manager for consumer health and food safety.
The new system also aims to give restaurateurs “a more educational and supportive inspection experience,” Nikitas said.
He said the changes have been tested by inspectors at a variety of food establishments and “it leads to more accurate and transparent ratings while still identifying establishments that need some extra guidance or education.”
To effect the change, the Health Department has created a new “satisfactory” rating category. A satisfactory score is one step below a “good” score and one step above a negative “needs improvement” score.
The department said this new rating would give restaurants more opportunities to make improvements and/or changes discussed with the inspector “without the monetary and time-consuming consequences associated with a ‘needs improvement’ or ‘probation’ rating.”
The ratings now look like: excellent, good, satisfactory, needs improvement and probation.
The Arizona Restaurant Association, which represents the interests of food service operators in the state, sees the change as a step forward, said Dan Bogert, the group’s chief operating officer.
“The ARA is in full support of this change and the continued effort between Pima County and the restaurant industry to improve public health and safety while allowing for continued innovation within the field using a science-based approach,” Bogert said in an email.
Learn about the new system
The department has scheduled two information sessions for restaurant owners or members of the public who want to know more.
The meetings will be held at the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road, on Sept. 17 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Additional information is available at pima.gov/foodratings