How new system works

The county's new rating system gives restaurateurs more wiggle room to fix non-critical issues.

For example, if a cook accidentally takes home a thermometer from the kitchen, and inspector shows up the next day and finds the food is still kept at proper holding temperatures and cooked/cooled to proper temperatures, the lack of a thermometer is still noted as a violation, but will not result in a lower rating for the restaurant.

Source: Pima County Health Department