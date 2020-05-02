Star investigation: Border hysteria misrepresents, hurts border towns

“When we take three steps forward, and a story comes out like the one from Agua Prieta, that set us back eight steps.”

It was scary for residents to hear gunfire on the other side of the border, but that violence had no other impact in Douglas, Uribe said.

“These things happen everywhere. It’s not just at the border,” Uribe said. “Why are we the subject of this thriller every single day?”

Trying to attract tourists

Anel Lopez has noticed the misperception of Douglas and the border, and she’s one of the people trying to do something about it.

Lopez is from San Diego but moved to Douglas with her husband, Florencio, a native of the town, 13 years ago.

She worked as a bank manager in two Douglas banks but eventually took a job in Tucson that had her staying in the Old Pueblo during the week and going home for weekends.

The Tucsonans she got to know were scared for her to return to Douglas, Lopez said, but she marveled at their misunderstanding. She found Tucson much scarier.

“What people perceive Douglas to be is not what it is,” she said.