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PHOENIX — Not all McDonald's restaurants are created equal. Things like customer service, cleanliness, quality of food and even menu prices can vary from location to location.

Usually, guests probably still expect a certain standard experience when they enter a restaurant, regardless of location. But if you've visited one particular McDonald's in the Phoenix area's West Valley, you might have encountered a worse-than-normal experience.

A recent study by SEO Backlinks looked at more than 20 million Google reviews for McDonald's locations in the U.S. to try to determine the best and worst McDonald's. The best in the country was in Eagle Pass, Texas. And the worst was right here in Arizona.

The McDonald's at 23512 N. 163rd Ave. in Surprise had the lowest average rating in the United States, with a score of just 1.55 out of five stars, based on over 700 reviews.

More than 82% of reviewers gave it just one star, citing issues such as slow service and incorrect orders.

One Google reviewer wrote, "This is, without exaggeration, the worst McDonald’s I have ever visited in the 26 years I’ve been eating McDonald’s."

Another wrote, "It is worth the drive and the money and gas to go to literally any other McDonald's in the state."

The North 163rd Avenue location also has just 1.1 stars on Yelp, based on 81 reviews.

However, the same location has 4 out of 5 stars on Uber Eats based on over 900 ratings.

What is the best McDonald's in Arizona?