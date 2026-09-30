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OK, so it's not exactly sweater weather yet, but it's finally fall in Tucson.

We are one step closer to nice 70-degree temperatures, encouraging us to finally leave our air-conditioned houses and explore our beautiful city.

What better way to celebrate the new season than with a delicious meal at a new, fun restaurant?! You could enjoy tableside salsa and hacienda-style decor at Casa Vera or sip on a lychee martini while stuffing your face with all-you-can sushi at Tokyo Sushi.

Whatever your taste is, there is a newly opened restaurant that is sure to impress.

Below is a round-up of all the new restaurants that opened in Tucson during summer, making sure your fall is not only cooler, but tastier too.

Bamba! food truck

This new Filipino food truck can be found parked at the Z-Street patio area, where it serves up items like coconut milk pancakes, longgansia, kare-kare, fried chicken and lumpia. Despite only being open for a short while, people on social media have been raving about the food, especially the lumpia!

Visit its Instagram page for more information.