OK, so it's not exactly sweater weather yet, but it's finally fall in Tucson.
We are one step closer to nice 70-degree temperatures, encouraging us to finally leave our air-conditioned houses and explore our beautiful city.
What better way to celebrate the new season than with a delicious meal at a new, fun restaurant?! You could enjoy tableside salsa and hacienda-style decor at Casa Vera or sip on a lychee martini while stuffing your face with all-you-can sushi at Tokyo Sushi.
Whatever your taste is, there is a newly opened restaurant that is sure to impress.
Below is a round-up of all the new restaurants that opened in Tucson during summer, making sure your fall is not only cooler, but tastier too.
Bamba! food truck
This new Filipino food truck can be found parked at the Z-Street patio area, where it serves up items like coconut milk pancakes, longgansia, kare-kare, fried chicken and lumpia. Despite only being open for a short while, people on social media have been raving about the food, especially the lumpia!
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Location: 2731 E. Broadway
Brava
Borderlands at Sam Hughes has a new delicious addition. Brava recently moved into the brewery, specializing in handmade masa, regional Mexican flavors and inventive cocktails. The kitchen is led by chefs Fernando Luévanos and Ceci Velázquez, who cook up menu items such as tacos de bistec, queso fundido, papas bravas and nachos.
Location: 2500 E. Sixth St.
Visit its website or Instagram page for more information.
Casa Vera
The owners of Guadalajara Original Grill and Calle Tepe came together to create Casa Vera, a new restaurant inspired by generations of tradition. Everything about the restaurant is over the top: hacienda-style decor, tableside salsa, and dishes such as pollo en mole negro and chile hojaldrado.
Location: 7265 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Visit its website or Instagram page for more information.
Double Down
A new bar has hit Fourth Avenue. Double Down has taken over the former Bawker Bawker Cider House building. This country-inspired spot has all kinds of cocktails, including espresso martinis, a spiced tangelo mule, and frozen margaritas that come in a cowboy boot glass. Yes, you get to keep the cute cup.
Location: 400 N. Fourth Ave.
Gibson Food Hall and Market
Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market is alive once again! Back in July, Gibson Food Hall and Market reopened, featuring four food kiosks, a bar, a cafe, a bodega AND a speakeasy. So far, the big standout has been Kaiju Burger, the beloved wagyu smashburger spot that was once housed in Brick Box Brewery. Its juicy burgers and matcha soft serve have gone viral on social media.
Location: 11 S. Sixth Ave.
Kirin Asian Bistro & Sushi
Barro’s Pizza has gone down the street, and a new sushi spot moved in! Kirin Asian Bistro & Sushi has transformed the former Barro’s Pizza space into an upscale bistro that blends “the rich traditions of Asian cuisine with a modern twist.” The menu features masterfully crafted sushi, sashimi, specialty rolls and poke bowls.
Location: 5884 W. Arizona Pavilions Dr.
Talega Cafe / Velvet Cowboy
Like Hannah Montana, this new downtown spot is the best of both worlds. During the day, the space is Talega Cafe, a calm, cozy spot that includes all kinds of smooth lattes, espresso drinks and scratch-made breakfast/lunch items. At night, it transforms into Velvet Cowboy, a funky bar with fun cocktails and good vibes.
Location: 177 N. Church Ave.
Tokyo Sushi
Really hungry? You’ll want to head straight to Tokyo Sushi for their all-you-can-eat sushi. For a price of $27 for lunch and $37 for dinner, you can order all kinds of sushi rolls and sashimi as well as enjoy a seafood bar with crawfish, mussels, clams and boiled shrimp. The price also includes a salad bar, six varieties of ramen and a dessert bar.
Location: 3655 E. Speedway
Visit its Instagram page, website or read our story for more information.
Tortillas Chiwas
Phoenix culinary royalty has made its way to Tucson! James Beard-nominated couple, Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin, opened Tortillas Chiwas in the former home of Grande Tortilla Factory in Barrio Hollywood. This extravagant Chihuahuan-style restaurant features dishes like oysters, short ribs and ribeye steak.
Location: 914 N. Grande Ave.
100 Boil Pot & Grill
Enjoying a cozy, warm bowl of hot pot is a perfect way to celebrate the beginning of fall. At this new hot pot place, you can enjoy flavorful hot pot broths, teppanyaki plates, handmade dim sum and bubble tea.
Location: 625 E. Wetmore Road
Visit its website for more information.
Coming soon (like really soon)
Luna Y Sol Cafe
One of Tucson’s most anticipated cafes is opening its doors. For the past couple of years, Selina and Abraham Barajas have been hard at work renovating the old Balloon Land building on South Sixth Avenue to transform it into the Luna y Sol Café. While they've had a soft opening, their official grand opening is Oct. 1.
Stop by and enjoy a latte topped with their silky horchata cold foam.
Location: 137 W. 29th St.
Istanbul Mediterranean Express
This beloved Turkish restaurant is coming to Marana. The second location will be fast-casual, offering build-your-own kumpirs, fresh chicken doner and kebab plates. The grand opening date is Oct. 8.
Location: 5660 W. Cortaro Farms Road
Jamie Donnelly is the food writer for the Arizona Daily Star and #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com