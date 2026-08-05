Salad and Go, the drive-thru-only fast-food chain offering low-cost salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, will close its 70 locations on Thursday, two days after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The bulk of its restaurants are in the greater Phoenix area. There are seven locations in Tucson and several in Nevada.
The move comes after And Go Concepts LLC filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of Texas. In court documents filed at the Houston-based court, the company cited assets and liabilities of $100,000-$500 million.
The documents did not offer breakdowns of the company’s debts or to whom it owed money.
In a statement issued Tuesday night, company officials said the business was “ultimately unable to overcome sustained pressure on consumer demand, past strategic growth challenges and rising costs.”
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The move comes nearly a year after the company shut down 41 restaurants in Texas and Oklahoma in September 2025.
And Go Concepts is a subsidiary of the New York City private equity firm Volt Investment Holdings, which in 2021 bought out the remaining interest of the concept’s founders, Tony and Roushan Christofellis.
The couple opened the first Salad and Go in Gilbert in 2013. The fast-food concept operated under a streamlined vertically-integrated system that enabled them to sell quality meals inexpensively. In addition to having direct access to its growers and other suppliers, the company established small footprints by creating drive-thru-only restaurants that required fewer workers.
Tony Christofellis told the Star in 2023 that the vertical integration helped him keep the price point low. The chain also didn’t spend money on branded cups and trays.
The Christofellises brought the concept to Tucson in 2021 and quickly expanded to four locations by the end of 2022.
In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the couple called news of Salad and Go’s demise “bittersweet.”
“Thirteen years ago, we started Salad and Go with a simple belief that great-tasting, good-for-you food should be affordable for everyone,” the couple wrote in the post. “Although we exited in 2021, watching the company announce the closing of its remaining locations is heartbreaking. We’re grateful for every team member, customer, supplier and community that believed in our crazy mission.”
The Christofellises are continuing that mission with their Angie’s fast food concept that includes Angie’s Lobster and Angie’s Prime Grill. The restaurants offer low-cost steak, lobster rolls, burgers, fried chicken and wraps and salads. The company has locations throughout Arizona and in Nevada and Texas.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch