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Salad and Go, the drive-thru-only fast-food chain offering low-cost salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, will close its 70 locations on Thursday, two days after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The bulk of its restaurants are in the greater Phoenix area. There are seven locations in Tucson and several in Nevada.

The move comes after And Go Concepts LLC filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of Texas. In court documents filed at the Houston-based court, the company cited assets and liabilities of $100,000-$500 million.

The documents did not offer breakdowns of the company’s debts or to whom it owed money.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, company officials said the business was “ultimately unable to overcome sustained pressure on consumer demand, past strategic growth challenges and rising costs.”

The move comes nearly a year after the company shut down 41 restaurants in Texas and Oklahoma in September 2025.

And Go Concepts is a subsidiary of the New York City private equity firm Volt Investment Holdings, which in 2021 bought out the remaining interest of the concept’s founders, Tony and Roushan Christofellis.