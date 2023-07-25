Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona has sold its downtown office building and plans to relocate to midtown Tucson.

The two-story, 14,000-square-foot building with a basement at 160 E. Alameda St. sold for $1.4 million.

The buyer, Lifetime Asset Management LLC, bought the building and plans to use it for its office.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is expected to announce where the new office is soon.

Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented both the seller and buyer.

Other local commercial transactions include:

Kingdom Culture Community Church/Friendship Church bought a 13,086-square-foot church and campus at 2450 S. Kolb Road from Abounding Grace Lutheran Church for $1.6 million. Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the seller. John Harings, with United Real Estate Specialists, represented the buyer.

Native Music Coalition bought an 11,271-square-foot building on 32,625 square feet of land at 3773 E. Broadway from Estrella Del Mar for $1.2 million. Dave Volk, with Volk Co., represented the seller.

Mister Car Wash bought 1.22 acres of land at 9583 W. Tangerine Road from Tangerine/I-10 LLC for $1.5 million. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the buyer and Ben Craney, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller.

SSCW 22508 Golf Links LLC bought 53,143 square feet of land from Lewis Family Golf Links LLC at the southeast corner of Golf Links and Pantano roads for $850,000. The land will be developed into a Super Star Car Wash. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.

Safelite Auto Glass leased 12,018 square feet at 6401 S. Country Club Road from APB LLC. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord and Tom Louer, with Lee & Associates Arizona Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant.

Detail Lounge LLC leased 6,750 square feet at 4011 E. Columbia St. from Dybvig White Mountain LLC to open an automotive detail shop. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord and Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.

Omni Pool Builders and Design LLC leased 4,490 square feet at 6640 N. Oracle Road. Kyle Kilgore, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant and Alexis Corona, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Jerry Bob’s Restaurant leased 2,511 square feet at Eastpoint Marketplace, 6970 E. 22nd St., from Eastpoint Kolb Additional Investors LLC. Greg Furrier, Natalie Furrier and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled the lease.

Bespoke Beauty Skin Boutique leased 2,317 square feet at Paloma Village Center, 6360 N. Campbell Ave., from Paloma Village DE LLC. Natalie Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.