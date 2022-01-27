Renewed homebuilder interest brings more homes to Tucson's southwest side

A 20-year-old master-planned community, once considered to be "out in the boondocks," is getting renewed attention on Tucson's far southwest side.

Star Valley, near Valencia and Wade roads, is more than 1,400 acres and zoned for about 7,000 homes.

About 1,500 homes have been built, but last year, homebuilders began eyeing the area for new development as improvements to both Valencia Road and Ajo Way have made access to town easier.

Homebuilders pulled 172 building permits in Star Valley in 2021, versus 29 permits in 2020 and are aiming for prices in the low $300,000 range as the average new home price in the Tucson area now stands at nearly $430,000, and the average resale home price is $360,000.

Meritage Homes has just opened a new community in Star Valley called Las Patrias, with plans for 116 houses in five floor plans, starting in the low $300,000s.

“Tailored to Tucson, we offer several different floor plans that will appeal to families of all sizes," said Jeff Grobstein, Meritage's division president for Tucson. "Star Valley is a beautiful community situated in a revered part of town."