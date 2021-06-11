 Skip to main content
Three people displaced by Tucson house fire

Three people, including a turtle and puppy, were displaced after a house fire in the 1500 block of West Delaware Street on Friday. According to Michael Colaianni, Tucson Fire public information officer, the 911 call came in at 11:41 a.m. The first engine was on scene by 11:48 a.m. and the fire was under control at 11:55 a.m. No injuries were reported. 

Mamta Popat has been a photojournalist with the Arizona Daily Star since 2003. She covers a wide range of topics including daily life, news and sports. She's the only vegetarian in the photo department.

