Three people displaced by Tucson house fire

Three people, including a turtle and puppy, were displaced after a house fire in the 1500 block of West Delaware Street on Friday. According to Michael Colaianni, Tucson Fire public information officer, the 911 call came in at 11:41 a.m. The first engine was on scene by 11:48 a.m. and the fire was under control at 11:55 a.m. No injuries were reported.