Tim Steller's opinion: 'No' votes on Pima County election tally cause needless doubt

Christy, who was just reelected in District 2, gave this tortured rationale Tuesday for why he was voting against certifying Pima County’s vote tally.

“The canvass of Pima County’s election results is a part of a statewide canvass that is in turn a part of a nationwide canvass,” he said via Zoom.

“There is too much evidence that there is at best statewide and national irregularities and at worst out-and-out voter fraud,” Christy said, putting on a serious-man face. “I would be derelict in my duty to vote to certify the canvassing of any votes at any level.”

Christy did not, of course, offer any evidence of irregularities or fraud in the state or the country. Nor did he even allege such a thing happened in Pima County, which is after all his jurisdiction.

Instead, flipping logic on its head, he claimed responsibility for the integrity of the nation’s vote count. But Christy’s job, and that of all local officials responsible for elections, is simply to ensure that their jurisdictions’ elections run right and votes are counted correctly. Which, even by his account, they were in Pima County.