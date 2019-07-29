If you go

Support the Shyann Kindness Project

What: Collections of school supplies, backpacks and books to be donated to children in need at events year-round

When: Through Aug. 15.

Where: Agility Spine & Sports Physical Fitness, 8987 E. Tanque Verde Road.; Anytime Fitness, 8868 E. Tanque Verde; Athlon Physical Therapy, 7483 E. Tanque Verde; Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 1900 N. Country Club Road.; Coffee X Change, 6841 N. Camino Principal; Crossroads Coffee Co., 8898 E. Tanque Verde; Elegant Beads, 5735 E. Speedway; La Mariposa, 1501 N. Houghton Road.; Mindful Yoga, 1101 N. Wilmot Road; Southern Arizona Family Services, 310 S. Williams Blvd., Suite 130; select Starbucks locations; St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road; Sundt Construction, 2015 W. River Road; Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union at 2250 E. 22nd St. and 9725 E. Broadway; UPS Store, 120 S. Houghton Road. For information, visit www.shyannkindness.org or call 749-4021.

What: The 10th Annual "Tri" for Acts of Kindness Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, 5K & Toy Drive

When: 7 a.m. Sept. 7.

Where: La Mariposa Resort, 1501 N. Houghton Road.

Cost: $80 per person (plus sign-up fee) for the triathlon or duathlon through Wednesday, July 31 (price then increases to $85 per person until registration closes Sept. 2); $120 for two-or three-person relay teams for the triathlon or duathlon (plus sign-up fee) through July 31 (price then increases to $135 until registration closes). Kids can participate in the swim or run portions of the triathlon, but must be 10 years or older to run and 15 years or older to bike. Participants are also asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy to benefit The Shyann Kindness Project. Registration closes Sept. 2; there is no race-day registration.

The cost is $35 (plus sign-up fee) for the 5K run/walk through Sept. 12; participants are also asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy.

For more information or to register for the races, or to assist with sponsorships for the event, visit www.triforkindness.org or call 271-9565.