SmartAsset set out to find the most dog-friendly cities in America.
The financial advice company looked at median home value, dog parks, walk score, dog-friendly restaurants, dog-friendly shops and average amount of precipitation per year to make a determination on the best cities for dogs.
The city that came in at #1 is Tucson, up from #3 in 2017. With 246 dog-friendly restaurants and abundant sunshine for dog walking, Tucson easily made the top 10, but it is also the most affordable city in the top 10.
Western cities did well in the survey, with California ranking high, but less affordable housing kept the California cities out of the top 3.
Learn more about the methodology and read the full story at SmartAsset.com