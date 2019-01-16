Deputies used a Taser and handcuffed a man who was reportedly trying to break in to homes in his neighborhood south of Tucson just before he died, a search warrant shows.
The circumstances that led to the death of David Torres, 42, during a welfare check last week near Old Nogales Highway is still unclear, but the warrant filed in Pima County Superior Court sheds a little light on the chaotic Jan. 7, incident.
About 3:30 a.m. deputies received a call from an unidentified man, who may have been Torres and reported a break-in at 1210 East Summit Street, near Old Nogales Highway, south of Aerospace Parkway.
Torres lived at that address and the call was made from his phone line.
The caller was evasive answering questions before hanging up.
Four minutes later, a man called police from the residence next door reporting that a shirtless man, who fit Torres’ description, was trying to break in.
The intruder repeatedly called out “Let me in." The men had a confrontation and the intruder left after the neighbor hit him on the head several times with his gun, the search warrant says.
Fifteen minutes later, a woman who lives nearby called the police reporting that a man had broken into her home. She said the man had shot her boyfriend in the leg, and that they had shot back several times and the man left.
When Sheriff’s deputies arrived they saw Torres come out of a yard yelling and groaning loudly. The search warrant doesn’t say if Torres appeared injured nor did it give more details on why he was groaning.
Torres was struck with a Taser after he ignored deputies’ commands.
Torres continued to fight while deputies restrained him.
They flipped him over after getting him into handcuffs and discovered he was no longer breathing.
Deputies performed CPR and first aid. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
A search of Torres’ house revealed a glass pipe, a straw and aluminum foil, the search warrant says.
The Sheriff’s Department hasn’t released any additional details on the incident and neither has the county medical examiner.