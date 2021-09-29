Tucson police chief will finally get his hearing to head Customs and Border Protection

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus' nomination by President Biden to head U.S. Customs and Border Protection will finally move forward after being stalled in the Senate for months.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden announced Wednesday that he will schedule Magnus' hearing before the Senate Finance Committee he chairs, which oversees the confirmation process for CBP. He did not give a date.

"If confirmed, Magnus would take charge of security and processing at U.S. borders and ports of entry as the Biden administration manages criticism from the left and right about border policies," the Bloomberg Government news service noted Wednesday.

"CBP was without a Senate-confirmed leader as the Border Patrol, one of its components, was under fire for agents’ treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas," Bloomberg's report added.

Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, had congratulated Magnus on his nomination in April and said it was clear Customs and Border Protection faces pressing issues. But he held up the hearing because of a dispute with the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees CBP.