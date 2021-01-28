Tucson police say illegal street racing a dangerous problem, pledge crackdown

“Over the last two years, 169 individuals have lost their lives on our streets, 40% of that is related to speed,” said Capt. James Scott, head of the traffic safety division. Currently, the department does not specify if illegal street racing was the cause of fatalities, only that speed was a factor.

“My traffic investigators are going out 1½ to two times a week to pick up the pieces, and it’s carnage, it’s horrific. Then after that, they go knock on someone’s door and tell them their loved one has lost their life — needless. Too many lives are being lost,” Scott said.

In one case mentioned during the news conference, officers stopped a driver after catching him traveling at 133 mph northbound on South Kolb Road near East Valencia Road. The man was not only street racing with other individuals, but officers found the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

This problem has pushed the department to reach out to different agencies, including Pima County Sheriff’s Department to explore ways to combat the problem.

Last week, deputies arrested nearly 50 people on suspicion of participating in illegal drag races south of the Tucson city limits.