Tucson science teacher receives $2,000 grant

A Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School teacher has been awarded a $2,000 grant from the Society for Science & the Public.
Kayleen Molina will use the grant to buy Chromebooks for her students to help them access resources that will expand their scientific research, a news release said. The society is awarding $100,000 to 28 science teachers across the country for classroom equipment and amenities, the news release said. It has given $440,000 to over 100 science teachers across the country to expand research opportunities for students.
“I am so excited to receive this grant for our sixth-grade students,” Molina said. “The students are living in a world immersed in technology, and they need to learn to navigate it responsibly, safely, and discover the information necessary to help them be successful.”