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A 23-year-old man was killed and his fiancée was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning at their southwest side home about a week before he was set to graduate from the Tucson police academy, authorities say.

A manhunt for two gunman continued Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. at the couple's home in the 7700 block of South Enchanted Spring Drive, a residential neighborhood in the Star Valley area near West Valencia Road and South Camino Verde, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Carlos Ramirez, a former corrections officer for Pima County who was days away from completing the academy to join the Tucson Police Department, was found dead inside the couple's home.

His unidentified fiancée, a 23-year-old Pima County corrections officer, was shot and wounded. She had injuries described as not life threatening and was in stable condition at the hospital, the release said.

The couple lived together with their child, authorities said.

Ramirez had completed 23 weeks of training at the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center. He was set to graduate from the police academy Aug. 27, the department said.

Detectives are searching for two men who dressed in black and wore ski masks.

They are believed to have fled in a gray Acura MDX SUV from the model years between 2007 and 2013. The vehicle might be missing fuel door, the department said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. The case number to reference is 260819030.