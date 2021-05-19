Watch: Driver rescued after truck drives off Gates Pass Road

Tucson emergency personnel rescued a driver whose truck drove off West Gates Pass Road and crashed into a ravine on Wednesday.
The male driver was in stable condition when personnel, using a Pima County Sheriff's Department helicopter, lifted him and a rescuer using a long line.
UPDATE: Patient was successfully moved from the scene by a PCSO helicopter to a secure location, where a NWFD ambulance transported the patient to a nearby hospital for further evaluation #NWFD #TFD #PCSO #technicalrescue pic.twitter.com/Lh2ZFm3HeI— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 19, 2021
The driver was taken by a Northwest Fire District ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment, according to a Twitter post from the Tucson Fire Department.
Tucson Fire crews also helped a woman back up from the ravine after she had went down the hill to check on the driver just after the accident, TFD said.
VIDEO: After crews stabilized the truck & extricated the patient, the medical helicopter assisted in getting the patient to the ambulance. Truck was down a cliff off Gates Pass Rd. pic.twitter.com/F2lbqi0CwM— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) May 19, 2021