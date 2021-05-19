 Skip to main content
Watch: Driver rescued after truck drives off Gates Pass Road
Watch: Driver rescued after truck drives off Gates Pass Road

  • Updated

A Pima County Sheriff's Department helicopter prepares to lift an injured man and a rescuer using a long line from a crash scene below Gates Pass Road. Screen grab from Tucson Fire Department video.

 Courtesy of Tucson Fire Department

Tucson emergency personnel rescued a driver whose truck drove off West Gates Pass Road and crashed into a ravine on Wednesday.

The male driver was in stable condition when personnel, using a Pima County Sheriff's Department helicopter, lifted him and a rescuer using a long line.

The driver was taken by a Northwest Fire District ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment, according to a Twitter post from the Tucson Fire Department.

Tucson Fire crews also helped a woman back up from the ravine after she had went down the hill to check on the driver just after the accident, TFD said.

