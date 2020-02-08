Water management fixes won't come soon for Arizona, experts say

“They have the resources to do this on their own,” he said.

At issue is the gap in water planning that exists between letting developers go forward and joining the district, and not having a clear idea where replenishment water will come from in the future, said Babbitt.

“CAGRD is putting out plans of operation every 10 years, and they keep signing these people on. It’s building a tower of expectations which is going to collapse,” he said.

While the district can work for smaller subdivisions, the problem is these master planned developments have a free pass, Babbitt said.

“That is the big issue at the core of this thing,” he said.

“One of the biggest mistakes Arizona could ever make”

Homebuilder lobbyist Spencer Kamps says approving Babbitt’s idea would be “one of the biggest mistakes Arizona could ever make.”

The concern of many rural communities today that the replenishment district wants their Colorado River rights would only magnify if this idea became law, he said.