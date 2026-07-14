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The chance for thunderstorms in metro Tucson remains good into the weekend, the weather service says.

There's a 40% chance of storms here Wednesday afternoon, when Tucson's high temperature is expected to reach about 99 degrees, the National Weather Service in Tucson says.

By Thursday, the chance of rain here climbs to 70% with a high temperature of about 96.

On Friday, there's about an 80% chance of rain during the day, dropping to about 60% in the evening. Tucson's high temperature is expected to be 91 degrees.

Rain chances stay at about 40% both Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures here in the low-to-mid 90s, the weather service said.