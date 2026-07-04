He said the proposal should be focused on saving "wet water" instead of the ICS savings that can be removed, although he acknowledged that the program is needed "to keep California at the table" in the river negotiations because that state makes more extensive use of the ICS program than Arizona does.

Sarah Porter, an Arizona State University water researcher, said, "There’s no question that there is a risk that if the next couple of years are bad, that even with these cuts the system will still crash. Even if they are mediocre years, the system could still crash.

"If next year is very good, it just buys us a year or two. To have a string of very good years is very unusual," said Porter, director of ASU's Kyl Center for Water Policy.

Her preference would be for the state to push cities to adapt to having less river water than they have now, she added. "We don’t have a reason to think the Colorado River will be a reliable supply for central Arizona for the long term."

But longtime water expert and activist David Wegner said the Lower Basin proposal offers a framework for what he believes is the only step forward for the region, given the ongoing pressures to cut water use across the river basin and the lack of a full, seven-state agreement to curb water use.

"What Tom Buschatzke presented Tuesday was a good set of both the challenges that are being faced and options that the state can take to live within" what the federal government is likely to approve for the river, said Wegner, a retired Bureau of Reclamation official. "It was an appropriate set of options based on what tools Arizona has in its toolbox right now."