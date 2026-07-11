But with its ability to produce a domestic supply of at least four federally designated critical minerals, the mine remains a sound investment for South32 and the U.S., even at a markup of more than 50%, Risner said.

“We're still forecasting a 4 million ton gap between zinc supply and demand less than 10 years out. You'd have to develop three Hermosa(-sized mines) every year between now and then to close that gap,” he said. “It's strategically really important, not just for the company and the community but for the country as well, that we continue to develop the project.”

The South32 board of directors signed off on the new capital estimate for Hermosa in late April, resulting in a temporary dip in the company’s stock price after the cost increase and construction delays were announced.

With Tuesday’s approval from the Forest Service, the mine can now push some of its infrastructure into the surrounding Coronado National Forest.

Work is already well underway on the powerline, which is being built by UniSource Energy Services and its sister company Tucson Electric Power to deliver electricity to the mine and reduce the need for gas-fired generators at the site. The 163-page record of decision from Coronado National Forest supervisor Kerwin Dewberry clears the way for the last few miles of the 138-kilovolt overhead transmission line to be built through the forest.