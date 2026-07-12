But Simms contrasted those years' zero lows with those from 1997, when the creek carried at least 8 cubic feet per second from May through October.

"This is what the climate supported just a few decades ago. The new climate has resulted in dramatically different (river flows), with a dry stream bed in late spring and summer. The stream is contracting back into the canyon."

On Cienega Creek in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area southeast of Tucson, a stream gauge has registered less than 1 cubic foot per second virtually all the time since May 7, Simms noted. BLM officials, who manage the conservation area and run that stream gauge, couldn't be reached for details about past flows at that gauge.

But Simms noted that the recent flooding that hit Palominas didn't bring any stream flows to the Aravaipa gauge and only raised flows at the Cienega Creek gauge to less than 10 cubic feet per second.

"I think humanity has set the table for a banquet of consequences. Climate change has a whole lot of consequences, and the loss of streams in the Southwest is one of those."

Holly Richter, a former, longtime Nature Conservancy official who now runs her own consulting firm, said she believes the problems of overpumping and climate change are linked. It may be necessary to recharge more water into the aquifer to compensate for the impacts of the warming and drying climate, she said.

One possible fix would be for officials to capture more precipitation and runoff from the increasing number of extreme weather events, such as flooding, that are linked to a changing climate, she said.

"I know it’s both (pumping and climate). It's gotta be both," Richter said. "The hydrologic regime of this river is so inextricably linked to the precipitation and the runoff in this watershed."