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DUBAI — Iran warned on Sunday against any big new attack by the United States and its allies, saying it had information that such a move was being prepared, adding to the anxiety in a region already on edge after drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia.

Iran's military central command said on state media that any new attack would trigger sustained retaliation against US bases and interests, and that Washington's regional allies would be considered parties to the conflict. It did not elaborate on the information it said it had about a coming US attack.

The US State Department issued a security alert on Saturday saying there was potential for unforeseen escalation in the Middle East and Americans should exercise more vigilance and be aware of possible flight cancellations and airspace closures.

Nearly seven months into the US-Iran war, neither side has looked ready to make major concessions needed to end the fighting, and with global energy markets already stretched, the conflict continues to spill over into other crises around the region.

On Saturday, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, who made major advances along Yemen's Red Sea coast after the country's civil war reignited this month, said they had carried out strikes in the Saudi capital Riyadh and on a major oil facility in the kingdom's Red Sea port of Yanbu.

Reuters video showed a massive plume of black smoke billowing from the area of Riyadh's main international airport after booms were heard in the Saudi capital overnight.