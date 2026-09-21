Saudi Arabia has launched hundreds of strikes in recent days on the fighters' positions in the highlands, the Houthis say.

According to the United Nations, nearly 700 people have been killed and thousands injured in the flare-up in fighting. Nearly 130,000 Yemenis have fled homes within Yemen, and more than 3,000 have fled by boat across the Red Sea to Africa.

Five Yemeni military sources told Reuters the Houthis were now seeking to seize strategic heights, known as the Kahboub Mountains, in two provinces, Taiz and Lahij, which separate the Red Sea coast from the government-held south.

Fighting has centered on the outskirts of the remote mountain Al-Wazi'iyah district in Taiz province, and Ras al-Ara along the Indian Ocean coast between the mouth of the Red Sea that the fighters captured last week and the government's base in Aden.

The Houthis aim to secure the rear of their forces around the Bab al-Mandab Strait leading into the Red Sea by taking control of the heights, according to the sources. That would let them open new fronts and help protect their new positions.

Saudi oil exports

The surge in fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis creates a dilemma for Trump, under pressure to help defend Washington's Saudi allies but anxious not to further expand the deeply unpopular war he launched in February against Iran.

The United States bombed the Houthis for two months in early 2025, but Trump called off those strikes after reaching a ceasefire with the group and has kept out of the conflict since.