Gold ran hard into January on speculation that the Fed would cut rates multiple times in 2026, a weak dollar, strong buying by central banks and plenty of geopolitical worry.

Then the script flipped. The spike in oil and commodity prices completely shifted expectations from the rate cuts to how many interest rate hikes would be needed to contain inflation. Gold pays no dividends, so it’s less attractive in an environment where bond yields and interest rates have spiked to 20-year highs.

Is the drop from the peak to about $4,200 an ounce a normal correction, or a sign that enthusiasm got overheated?

A: Honestly, probably some of both. Gold nearly doubled from early 2024 to the January peak, and assets that move that far that fast usually give some back. A pullback of about 20% to 25% after a run like that isn’t unusual. A lot of momentum and speculation came in near the top, and some of that has been flushed out.

I’d treat it as a reset in expectations rather than a verdict on whether gold “works.” The longer-term reasons people own it — such as government debt, deficits and central banks wanting to diversify away from the dollar haven’t gone away.

What could get gold climbing again? And what could push it much lower?

A: The biggest swing factor is the Fed. If the Fed signals it’s done raising rates, or starts cutting because the economy slows, yields and the dollar would likely ease, and that has historically helped gold.

More worry about deficits, a pick up in central bank buying, or a new geopolitical shock could also help.