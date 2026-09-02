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Uber Technologies will lay off about 3,300 employees, or 10% of staff, in its largest cuts since the COVID-19 pandemic, to better navigate the rise of robotaxis encroaching on its ride-hailing business.

The cuts will flatten management layers, reducing organizational complexity that was built during a period of rapid growth but is now proving a hurdle to decision-making, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a note to employees on Wednesday.

Unlike several tech executives, however, Khosrowshahi did not blame the cuts on AI.

A push to adopt AI and the efficiencies it can unlock has driven widespread job cuts across the tech sector this year, putting the overall number at more than 123,000 across nearly 390 companies.

"A leaner organization will mean clearer ownership, faster decisions, and more time spent building rather than coordinating. It will also generate savings that we intend to reinvest in growth, innovation, and the capabilities that will matter most over the coming years," Khosrowshahi said.

Uber shares rose more than 2% before the bell. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 and rival Lyft this year with a near 8% decline driven by worries about growing competition.

Growing robotaxi competition

Some of the concern stems from reports of growing tension between Uber and Waymo, the biggest U.S. robotaxi operator, which runs its cars through Uber's app in Austin and Atlanta.