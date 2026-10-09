“The sixth-generation Waymo Driver system has their latest generation of radar and lidar and the cameras,” continued Abuelsamid. “It reduces the cost by about 50% compared to the fifth-generation system that was on the Jaguars. They’ve been testing it on some of the Hyundai Ioniq 5s that they will launch later in the year.”

Produced in China, the Ojai is significantly cheaper than the Jaguar even after tariffs. After import, the electric van is outfitted with Waymo hardware and software in its Mesa, Arizona facility.

Waymo doesn't divulge its vehicle manufacturing cost, but Abuelsamid estimates the company pays about $60,000-$70,000 for the Ojai and $140,000-$150,000 for the Jaguar after both are fully built for Waymo Driver.

Waymo is in the process of increasing capacity in Mesa to manufacture tens of thousands of units per year. The Ojai boasts a roomy cabin — Waymo calls it “a living room on wheels” — with features like Gemini AI for passengers, embedded Braille and screen-reader compatibility, and a seat-integrated handle for passenger accessibility.

As in other cities before it, the progression from driver-monitored to fully autonomous rides is part of the normal Waymo test cycle. In the initial phase of testing, Waymo mapped the streets in the areas where the company planned to operate, then integrated the Waymo Driver software with local lighting and traffic safety configurations. The new phase follows months spent with driver monitors on board, familiarizing the so-called Waymo Driver with city streets, coordinating with local officials, and engaging with community members to understand Waymo’s service and how the technology works.