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City Manager Tim Thomure’s contract was renewed for another two years after city staff and community groups gave feedback on his performance.

City staff, including council members, and what the city called “Professional Partners” were asked to fill out rubrics ranking his performance in areas like leadership, public relations and financial management on a scale of 1 to 5.

The council discussed the results of his review behind closed doors Wednesday, then voted unanimously to continue his employment. Mayor Regina Romero praised Thomure for producing a balanced budget this year, one of the main responsibilities of the city manager role.

The Star has yet to receive a public records request for Thomure’s feedback.