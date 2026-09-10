“I, better than anyone else, know Salomón's character. He is a hardworking, caring, and humble human being, in my over 55 years of knowing Salomón and being with him, he has never ever been violent,” she said.

Patricia Palomera is the main organizer of the movement against the Baldenegro renaming. She told the council she watched her mother experience domestic violence from a partner growing up.

“It is time to hold our leaders accountable for their behavior and no longer give them a pass because they have also done good things,” she wrote in a letter to the council.

Santa Cruz did not address Baldenegro’s controversy directly in their remarks, but said this year’s allegations against the late Chicano civil rights leader César Chávez caused a “reckoning” for how society honors historical figures.

Dolores Huerta, who established the National Farm Workers Association alongside Chavez in the 1960s, released a statement in March that Chavez had sexually assaulted her twice, which followed extensive reporting by the New York Times that included allegations from at least 12 other women in the farmworkers movement.

Santa Cruz’s motion would make all naming and renaming requests go through the City Manager’s office. In most cases, the department that manages a specific property or asset is in charge of its name, according to the city code.