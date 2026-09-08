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Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva joined Tucson leaders Tuesday at a panel discussion focused on affordability and issues impacting Latino voters in Arizona.

Grijalva told the crowd she is most concerned about the Trump Administration’s cuts to welfare programs combined with the rising cost of living.

“When you look at the kind of programs that actually help people and keep them in homes, a lot of that is based in federal funding,” she said.

The cost of a year of basic necessities in Arizona increased $4,000 more than the national average between 2019 and 2025, according to the Common Sense Institute, a conservative-leaning think tank.

The Trump Administration has proposed cutting $3.4 billion from the US. Department of Housing and Urban Development budget in the next fiscal year, which Grijalva said would significantly impact affordable housing programs at local levels.

“I do believe that there is a shift that has to happen in this country where we think the basics are rights. You have a right to quality healthcare. You have a right to quality public education. You have a right to housing,” she said.

Affordability issues now look like multiple expenses rising at the same time, said Claudia Jasso, president of the local Unidos affiliate nonprofit Amistades.

“It used to be that a family would have one acute pressure point. The rent went up, someone lost a shift at work, a medical bill hit. Today, families are walking in with all of that at one time,” she said.