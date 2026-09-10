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The Tucson City Council has received its first update since directing police and the city’s transportation department to provide more detailed reports on traffic fatalities and injuries.

The first multimodal traffic safety report says overall crashes are down compared to last year, but serious injuries and traffic deaths are up 6% and 4%, respectively.

Earlier this year, council member Lane Santa Cruz pushed to better track traffic dangers, with an emphasis on the accidents that result in serious injuries.

The quarterly reports break down crash data by injury severity and whether they involved pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

Several high profile crashes, including a hit-and-run in October 2025 that killed three University of Arizona students on North Euclid Avenue and another crash in April 2026 that killed a three-year old girl on the city's south side, have also drawn more public attention to the pedestrian safety issue in the past several months.

Earlier this summer, Tucson was ranked the fourth deadliest city for pedestrians by Smart Growth America.