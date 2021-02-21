Get outside to improve health during COVID, experts say

“It’s clear from our visitation that people highly value these open, outdoor spaces,” she said in an email. “Getting outside remains one of the safe activities, and exercise has long been considered vital for mental health.”

Thompson added that there was an increase last year in first-time park visitors and in annual pass sales, “indicating that more people are seeking the outdoors for family-friendly activities during the pandemic.”

Data show most of these visitors are from Arizona.

“Arizonans, by far, make up the largest portion of visitors to other places in our state, parks included,” Josh Coddington, a spokesman for the Arizona Office of Tourism, said in an email.

Across the 30-plus state parks and recreation areas, a mask mandate remains in place inside buildings and within outdoor areas where social distancing isn’t possible, as do capacity limits.

Since the pandemic was declared last March, studies have found increases in sedentary behavior as well as stress and mental health problems.