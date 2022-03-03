Lawmakers move to allow guns in more places

Reid, however, pointed to an exception: if the person with the weapon is "licensed to do so by the state in which the school zone is located" and if law enforcement authorities "verify that the individual is qualified under the law to receive the license."

Only thing is, HB 2414 would grant that right to have that loaded weapon to everyone, not just those who have a state-issued concealed-carry permit. And that could subject the proposal to legal challenges — and the unlicensed people who bring their guns onto campuses to federal charges.

Cheryl Todd said that as as wife, a mother and a grandmother, she wants that ability to bring a loaded weapon onto campus.

"It impacts me every single day when I go and pick up my granddaughter from school," said Todd, the Arizona coordinator for the DC Project, an organization of women that advocates for gun rights.

"The fact that I am left defenseless every day at the same time and the same location, these are the kinds of patterns that predators look for," Todd said.

She had similar arguments in favor of HB 2316.