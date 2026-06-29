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One of three firefighters who died while responding to the Knowles Fire in western Colorado was from Arizona, officials said Monday.

Nick Hutcherson, 27, of Glendale, was assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Kaibab National Forest and was helping with initial attack on June 27 when the unspecified incident happened, a news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior said.

Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan and Sydney Watson, 26, of Warrior, Alabama also were killed and two other firefighters were injured, the release said.