A key aspect of that, according to Prescott Republican Rep. Selina Bliss, is reducing the demand by making it a felony to solicit prostitutes. Until now, the law did not differentiate between customers and prostitutes, with both facing the same misdemeanor charge.

Bliss also hailed the provision about not just vacating the criminal convictions of prostitutes whom a court determines were victims of sex trafficking, but also sealing the records "so that those that are trafficked can pursue jobs and housing,'' opportunities that otherwise might not be available with a criminal record.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who did a ceremonial bill signing Thursday, said it was time to scrap the laws that provided no differentiation between offering sex for money and paying for it.

"This approach completely ignores the fact that, statistically, the sex worker is very likely a victim while the consumer is almost certainly engaging in this illicit activity by choice,'' she said.

"Why, then, are we treating the victim the same as the offender?'' Hobbs asked rhetorically. "This is not the way the system is supposed to work.''

'Have you met our Legislature?'

Prostitution once was legal in Arizona, not just in territorial days but also for six years after statehood in 1912.

There have been spotty movements to legalize it, like a small demonstration by fewer than a dozen sex workers in 2023 when Arizona was host to the Super Bowl. But there have been no proposals introduced at the Capitol in recent memory to decriminalize it or, as in the case of Nevada, make it a local option.