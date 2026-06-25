That measure also includes a "poison pill'' that would invalidate the Arizona Education Association's entire Protect Education Act initiative and its far-reaching provisions, ranging from limits on how ESA funds can be spent to denying vouchers to families earning more than $150,000 a year.

Hobbs: 'A tool that's on the table'

A similar deal offered in the final hours of the regular legislative session earlier this month was rejected by Democrats.

Sundareshan noted, however, there is something that now gives Democrats a bit more leverage: The Republican-controlled Legislature is not in session.

That means it would take a two-thirds vote of the Legislature to call a special session, something the Republicans lack the votes to do on their own. The more realistic option is asking Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs to call lawmakers back to the Capitol, meaning she would have to approve of any deal.

"I believe that changes things in terms of who's driving the bus,'' Sundareshan said.

Hobbs, for her part, said she's willing to make that move.

"I certainly have always said regarding a special session on any issue: If we can get to a solution that addresses concerns, then that is a tool that's on the table,'' she said.

Save our Schools opposes deal

But even as Democrats and Hobbs are willing to deal, organizers of Save Our Schools Arizona — one of the groups that has been promoting the comprehensive ESA-reform initiative along with the Arizona Education Association — is telling them to back down and let the voters have the final say.