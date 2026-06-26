The Arizona Constitution requires that voters should be allowed to consider each of these proposals separately, Keating is telling the judge.

He said court rulings say the constitution itself requires that proposed amendments be "sufficiently related to a common purpose or principle that can be said to constitute a consistent and workable whole on the general topic embraced.''

By contrast, Keating said, what is being presented to voters in this case deals with "far flung areas of the law,'' including voter qualifications, identification requirements, ballot tabulation, language giving lawmakers additional legal latitude in passing future election laws, "and — perhaps most perplexingly — campaign finance.''

Separately, in a social media post, Keating took particular aim at potential future restrictions on early voting.

Prior to 1991, only those who had a specific excuse, like illness or being away from a home precinct on Election Day, were entitled to vote by mail.

That year the Republican-controlled Legislature agreed to allow no-excuse early voting.

"The system works,'' Keating wrote, saying it aids everyone from seniors who are no longer driving, to rural voters who do not live near polling places, to working families "who cannot afford to lose a day's wages standing in line.''

All that, Keating said, is threatened by the proposed "proof of identity'' requirement when casting a ballot, when no mechanism provided for how those who mail in their ballots could comply.