There's another factor, too. "Arizona invests less money than other states in terms of eligibility determination than other states do,'' Wisehart said.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has moved to deal with that part of the problem, said gubernatorial press aide Christian Slater. He said Hobbs allocated $6.4 million in leftover COVID relief funds to hire more eligibility staff. The new state budget that kicks in July 1 has another $10.8 million, Slater said, though that is one-time funding for 146 positions within DES.

But he said all of that came too late to affect the newly released 10.8% error rate, calculated for the period from Oct. 1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2025.

State could still avoid the penalty

Still, there is a chance that Arizona could reduce — and possibly even eliminate — the $208 million penalty.

HR 1 is structured so that the final decision on how much Arizona will have to pay out of its own treasury for food stamp benefits in the 2028 fiscal year could be reduced. That's because it will be computed on which error rate is lower: either the error rate for the 2025 fiscal year — 10.8% figure — or the one the state manages to attain for the 12 months ending this coming Sept. 30.

A spokesman for DES did not provide any estimates late Wednesday of what is likely to be the error rate for the current federal fiscal year, or even what the error rate is right now. And the official figure from the USDA will not be released until June 2027.

But the state has shown it can do better: The food stamp error rate for the 2024 fiscal year was 8.84%.