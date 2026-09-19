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Tesla CEO Elon Musk ranks as the richest person in the U.S. again, but seven Arizona billionaires also made Forbes' latest list of the 400 richest Americans.

Carvana’s biggest shareholder, Ernest Garcia II, is the wealthiest Arizonan with a net worth of about $24.3 billion. That ranks the used-car retailer's investor No. 47 on the annual U.S. list. He was the richest person in Arizona last year too, ranking No. 42 in the U.S.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz is the second-richest person in Arizona coming in at No. 110 on the list with a net worth of around $12.3 billion, according to Forbes. He is also an Arizona real estate developer and investor. Kurtz was No. 176 on last year’s Forbes list.

Carvana CEO Ernest Garcia III ranks No. 134 on the list of most affluent Americans with an $11.4 billion net worth. He ranked No. 105 in 2025. His father is Ernest Garica II.

U-Haul investor Mark Shoen came in at No. 336 with a $5.1 billion net worth on the Forbes ranking, moving up from No. 362 in 2025. He is a major shareholder in U-Haul's parent company, Amerco, and son of the moving firm’s founder.

Los Angeles Angels owner and billboard entrepreneur Arturo Moreno ranked No. 343 with assets of $5 billion. Last year, he was No. 308 in the ranking. In early September, he agreed to sell the MLB team for $4 billion.

GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons is No. 375 on the list with a net worth of $4.6 billion. He tied for the list’s No. 362 slot in 2025.

Joe Shoen, president and chairman of U-Haul's parent Amerco, made the 2026 list at No. 396 with assets of $4.4 billion. Shoen, Mark Shoen's brother, didn’t make last year's list.