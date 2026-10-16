Many officials are hoping that the ongoing El Niño weather pattern, triggered by record warm Pacific Ocean temperatures, will bring lots of rain and snow this winter to give the river and its reservoirs some relief. But most experts say they believe that would offer only a short-term reprieve to the river's ongoing crisis.

The continued declines in the river's water supply led to Reclamation's decision to approve a 10-year operating plan for the river that could shave the Lower Basin's supply by 3 million acre-feet.

Separate Lower Basin plan not challenged

Arizona's motion to join the lawsuit does not, however, target a part of the bureau's decision that approved a separate plan to cut river water allocations to the Lower Basin states by a little more than one-third over the next two years.

The Lower Basin agreement, proposed by the three states themselves, calls on California, Arizona and Nevada to reduce their rights to river water by 1.25 million acre-feet a year in 2027 and 2028. On top of that, the three states have said they'll try to find another 700,000 acre-feet in water use savings over those two years.

At his press conference, Buschatzke said Arizona seeks to "protect the integrity of the Lower Basin agreement" throughout this litigation.

"By joining the litigation, we can protect Arizona's interests before a judge or in any settlement agreement," the director said. "Our priority remains the completion of the Lower Basin agreement.

"Throughout the litigation we will be sure sure to seek to make sure the Lower Basin agreement is finalized and implemented," he said.